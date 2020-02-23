Fuller House season 5: Could a star still be on The Masked Singer?







Ever since Wednesday night’s new episode of The Masked Singer aired on Fox, there have been questions aplenty about MANY characters. For the sake of this article, though, we’re putting most of the focus on the Taco. He is a ridiculous character with a silly costume and a deep history of performing on television.

We know that there have been some great guesses online about him already, whether it be Tim Allen or Martin Short. Yet, there was a certain clue that has us thinking quite extensively about a Fuller House connection — San Francisco. Add to this the fact that the Taco said he’s been a part of show business for a long stretch of time, and it’s easy to point towards any of the men who once starred in Full House — John Stamos, Bob Saget, and Dave Coulier. All of them are funny, and we’d like to think any of them could be game for this.

So could any of these guys be behind the mask? We’ve already heard from Bob Saget on social media, who is insisting that he is not wandering around pretending to be a part of Mexican cuisine. Yet, Stamos and Coulier remain intriguing possibilities! Both are around the right height (six feet, give or take) to be under that mask, and we know that both of them are multi-talented. For Stamos, he’s even had a show on Fox before in Grandfathered — though it didn’t last a long period of time.

While we can’t confirm that either Stamos or Coulier is under that mask, we’d argue it’s something to keep your eyes peeled for when The Masked Singer season 3 comes back with new episodes this Wednesday. As for Fuller House season 5, new episodes (and the final episodes) are going to arrive on Netflix a little bit later this year. Unfortunately, there is no confirmation on when that will be as of yet.

