The Masked Singer season 3: Guess who isn’t The Taco?







Who is the Taco on The Masked Singer season 3? This is a question that’s been floating around out there ever since last night, but there’s now seemingly one name, at least, that is ready to go on the record as a “no.”

In a new post on Twitter (see below), Full House / America’s Funniest Home Videos legend Bob Saget made it clear that he wasn’t the character. He went on to say that he jokingly would’ve been a burrito, but a taco? Not so fast.

For some more The Masked Singer video discussion, be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do just that, we strongly advise you to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our The Masked Singer playlist! Consider that your source for all sorts of fun stuff the remainder of this season.

It makes some sense why some people would think that Saget was under that mask. The clue package referenced San Francisco, which of course was the setting for both Full House and now also the Fuller House follow-up show. Meanwhile, he has been in the business for decades and he’s known for making people laugh. It felt like the show really wanted us to think that it was Tim Allen of Last Man Standing / Toy Story fame, but we just think it’s a little too obvious.

So with Saget out of the way, what about some other candidates? We wouldn’t rule out his co-stars in John Stamos or Dave Coulier. Meanwhile, fellow America’s Funniest Home Video hosts like Tom Bergeron and Alfonso Ribeiro could be in the mix. Given that the Taco managed to deliver a good-enough performance to be safe for a week, here’s to hoping that there are some more illuminating clues coming in a week’s time. The Taco’s fun, so we wouldn’t mind having him around for some time.

Who do you think the Taco is on The Masked Singer season 3?

Be sure to share some of your current guesses right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other updates all about the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Dear nice people,

I ain’t the friggin’ Taco. Why would I want to be a mascot? They say any press is good press – – but the taco?

A burrito, maybe.

Best wishes,

Bob — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 20, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







