The Masked Singer: Tony Hawk revealed under Elephant Mask!







Tonight on The Masked Singer, we had a chance to meet a number of new, exciting performances. These are the episodes we love! It’s a chance to get to know a lot of different characters and make guesses without any additional information.

Well, wasn’t this a fun reveal tonight? We know that The Masked Singer season 3 was planning on getting some big names, and they proved that tonight by having legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk under the Elephant Mask. We’re slightly bummed that he’s gone given that this was one of the cooler costumes this season, but it was awesome to see that Hawk was willing to do this. Given the success he’s had throughout his career, he’s not someone who really needs to do a show like this. Clearly, he just wanted to go out there and have a little bit of fun.

With his exit, Hawk joins Lil Wayne as performers on The Masked Singer this season who lasted for an episode before saying goodbye. Wayne’s reveal will probably remain the biggest one of the season, though, due both to the surprise factor of it and then also the level of star. It was also after the Super Bowl, so clearly he had a chance to stand out in front of the largest total audience.

What do you think about Tony Hawk being under the Elephant Mask?

Did you think it was Tony Hawk for the entirety of the episode?

