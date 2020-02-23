Hawaii Five-0 season 10 spoilers: How Junior, Tani move forward







On last night’s new Hawaii Five-0 episode, there was some great news for all fans of Junior and Tani — they’re together now! The moment happened shortly after Junior returned to Hawaii, and over the course of the episode, we got a good sense as to how they’re handling it. For now, it’s not something that they are shouting from the heavens. They’re working in order to get comfortable with each other before determining how to move forward with others involved. It’s an exciting thing to watch, largely because they’re still the same people — this is just an exciting new story for them to play.

This story is also just happy, and we definitely think that this is something that this show needs at the moment. Just remember what we’ve been dealing with as of late with the likes of Danny and Adam — there have been some really dark moments within the world of the show. It’s nice to have something that represents levity and hope a little bit more. We’re excited to see how things progress, and the upcoming March 13 episode is going to put more of a focus on that. For more, check out the full synopsis:

He pūhe‘e miki” – While Five-0 investigates a scheme to rob tourists, Tani helps Girard Hirsh (Willie Garson) prove the innocence of his elderly uncle when he’s suspected of murder. Also, Tani and Junior work on the nuances of being in a new relationship, on HAWAII FIVE-0 Friday, March 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

(“He pūhe‘e miki” is Hawaiian for “A Gripping Cuttlefish”)

Junior and Tani will have to create a delineation between the two of them at work and then away from it, since they’ll need to stay professional and sensitive to those who are around them. Beyond that, they probably do need to figure out ways to clue some others in over time. We don’t think anyone is necessarily going to have their eyes pop out of their skull over the news, given that it’s clear already that they have some serious feelings for each other.

