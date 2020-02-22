Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 18 spoilers: Magnum PI star appearing!







While Magnum PI season 2 isn’t going to be back on the air until April, here’s the good news — you’re going to be seeing one familiar face on Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 18!

Today, CBS confirmed that Zachary Knighton is going to be making an appearance within this episode as Rick — this is his second time crossing over with the flagship show in a big way after that appearance earlier this year. It also leaves us curious since Rick did his best to flirt with Quinn at every possible opportunity in the first crossover. Will that continue?

In the end, there’s a lot to be excited about within this episode, including another really cool bit of casting. Check out the full synopsis below:

“Nalowale i ke ‘ehu o he kai” – While Five-0 investigates a murder on a cargo ship where pirates impersonated the Coast Guard to board the boat, Adam finally gets the evidence he needs to take down the Island’s Yakuza operation once and for all. Also, Quinn helps Noelani when she suspects that her uncle didn’t die of natural causes, on HAWAII FIVE-0 Friday, Feb. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. MAGNUM P.I.’s Zachary Knighton guest stars as Rick, who helps Five-0 with the case. Roy M. Balmilero, father of series star Kimee Balmilero, guest stars as Noelani’s dad. Also, musician Donavon Frankenreiter performs at La Mariana.

(“Nalowale i ke ‘ehu o he kai” is Hawaiian for “Lost in the Sea Sprays”)

Seeing Kimee’s father appear on the show has to be an awesome thing for the two of them. It’s a way to build a cool memory together, and it also gives us a chance to see more of a personal story for her as a character. In between this story and what happened at the convenience story recently, it feels like Noelani is getting more and more fun stuff to do! We celebrate that, given that we want to see as much variety as possible for all of the different series regulars.

