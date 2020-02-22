The Bachelor spoilers: How do Peter Weber, Victoria Fuller move forward?







Entering Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelor, it is still hard to fathom how in the world Victoria is there. Peter Weber didn’t meet her family, there was all sorts of fighting, and even still he decided to keep her in the competition over Kelsey Weier. There aren’t many explanations that make sense here, other than one where there’s just so much physical attraction that he couldn’t ignore it.

So with this in mind, Victoria is heading down to Australia and the two are going to continue their relationship. Why? In the sneak peek below, Peter justifies keeping her in a lot of ways by discussing that there is a “fire” there — we know that there’s a lot of passion between the two, given that it does sometimes run overboard. There’s a lot that he likes about Victoria, per his own words; yet, there are still big issues. One of the biggest ones of all is communication, as the two routinely struggle to get on the same page in any situation. Also, any time that there is a serious conversation, we see Victoria freak out after the fact.

We still don’t see Victoria getting the final rose at the end of all of this. We’re not sure that she even makes it to final two. Much of the reason of her presence at this point could be due to Peter simply needing three remaining contenders. Yet, there’s no doubt that there is chemistry between the two and it’s not gone yet, even in spite of recent drama.

Below, you can check out more details all about Peter and Victoria’s next date:

After a shocking end to Peter and Victoria’s hometown date, their relationship is in more danger than ever. Did Peter not meeting her family ruin their connection, or could this week be the turning point they need to grow closer in their relationship and make it to the fantasy suite?

What do you think is going to happen next with Peter and Victoria on The Bachelor?

Are you shocked that she is still there? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you do want some more information.

