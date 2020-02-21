The Bachelor episode 9 spoilers: Peter tells Madison the truth







Just in case you’re wondering how everything goes down with Peter Weber and Madison Prewett on Monday’s The Bachelor, we now have a little bit more insight than ever before.

What we knew before today was simple this: Madison was going to tell Peter that she is saving herself for marriage. We don’t think that this will be a problem for Peter, mostly because we’ve seen virtually zero evidence that he would send her home for something like this. (If he did, we gotta think that this would make him one of the most unlikable leads in recent memory.)

However, things could very well change the moment that Madison brings up the issue of the fantasy suites — namely, what Peter has been doing with some of the other women. She presses him in the promo below (via E! News) about it, making it clear that she doesn’t think she can move forward if he has been intimate with other women. That’s when Peter admits that he has, leading to her departing the table in the middle of a conversation.

Note that Madison’s overnight date is the last one of the three, which means that Peter is in a position where there isn’t a whole lot else he can do. It’s also a situation where he is the Bachelor and, because he’s the lead, he has the right to dictate how he wants to run his season. It’s similar to what Hannah Brown chose to do on her season. Madison has the right to leave if she feels uncomfortable, but knowing how this show works, it’s hard to expect Peter (a.k.a. the guy who was with Hannah in a windmill) to dramatically change his ways this season.

If you want some more insight on this contentious overnight-date situation with Madison, be sure to read the full synopsis below:

Peter is hoping to get past the roadblock Madison has thrown up with her personal demand. The couple is challenged to climb the outside of one of the tallest residential buildings in the world. Frightened, Madison feels safe and secure in Peter’s arms and realizes he may be the one. But will her principles outweigh the love she feels? Will Peter lose her?

Do you think Madison will be leaving Peter on Monday’s The Bachelor?

