SEAL Team season 3 episode 11 sneak peek: Natalie meets Jason’s daughter







You’ve waited a long time for it, but we come bearing some good news — SEAL Team season 3 episode 11 is coming to CBS this Wednesday! It’s a key component to a two-hour event, and it’s one that we’re hoping will provide a substantial amount of answers when it comes to what’s happening with Bravo Team. Sure, we do mean that in part when it comes to the mission … but the same very well goes for characters’ personal lives. We’ve seen some of this with Jason, but in the sneak peek below, the focus is going to be on him in an especially-awkward way.

Take, for example, what happens when Jason’s daughter Emma runs into her dad with Natalie — and yea, it’s a little bit cringe-worthy almost right away. Jason does his best to recover, but Emma’s not dumb — she’s able to figure this sort of stuff out. Still, Jason and Natalie both play it cool when it comes to how the two know each other, and eventually, the scenes gives way to Natalie leaving for the time being. She exchanges pleasantries with Natalie and that’s about it.

In the end, we like to think that we’d see more of these three characters around each other, but it’s challenging given that Jason has his missions and Emma is often away. Nonetheless, this is an interesting intersection of all parts of his life. It’s a little too early to say, though, whether or not things with Natalie are going to last long-term. We do think that Emma’s approval is important here, though, especially after everything that the two characters have gone through already.

In the end, we’re always going to root for Bravo both in their work and also their personal lives … but we recognize that it’s not going to be easy. This sneak peek is really just a calm before a much-larger storm, one that will engulf many of these characters over the course of the episode’s run time.

