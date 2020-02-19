SEAL Team season 3 episode 11 spoilers: Prepare for a LOT of danger







We recognize that you’ve been waiting for a long time now to see SEAL Team season 3 back on the air. Yet, the good news is this: The wait is almost over! New episodes are coming starting with two hours next week, and there is a very intense story that is coming.

Unfortunately, here’s the bad news — because of a series of events that go terribly awry, you are going to see Mandy, Blackburn, and Davis all in danger. There’s a crisis down in Caracas, and while it seems as though the three are helping to run the mission from afar, things are going to change … and change in a way where you’re going to very worried about these characters.

The struggle that you see within these two episodes is also going to be rather comprehensive. Sure, you’re going to see a lot of what happens during the actual crisis — but they’re also going to spend a good bit of time on the aftermath. Speaking via TV Insider, here is some of what Toni Trucks had to say:

“SEAL Team [does] a beautiful job of trying to address not only the heat of battle but the aftermath.”

Meanwhile, you also have this quote from executive producer Spencer Hadnut, one that should make you have an audible gulp:

“The fallout from Venezuela is devastating … Bravo will never be the same.”

Yeah, we’re definitely worried now. SEAL Team is the sort of show where things can happen at just about every turn, but it’s also the sort of show where characters can die. We want to hope that they all make it through but, in the end, nothing is guaranteed. There could be psychological side-effects or even military consequences depending on what goes down.

In the end, the most important thing is this: The time of waiting for David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast to come back is finally near the end.

