SEAL Team season 3 episode 11 spoilers: The two-part return!







You’ve waited for SEAL Team season 3 episode 11 long enough — come February 26, though, the show will finally return! To make the wait worthwhile, that means that you’re going to be checking out two hours back to back. This is a dramatic two-parter entitled “Siege Protocol” that could end up feeling like a movie in some ways. We wonder if the show was aware back when they were writing this episode that it was going to be airing like this — that would allow them to raise the stakes and amp up even more drama moving forward.

So what makes the story so important? Below, CarterMatt has the full SEAL Team season 3 episode 11 synopsis with some other insight:

“Siege Protocol: Part 1 and Part 2” – Amid several life-altering moments on the home front, Bravo Team travels overseas to extract a CIA agent who is being held hostage. As the situation escalates, the Tactical Operations Center is compromised and Bravo’s support team comes face-to-face with the enemy, on the two-hour winter premiere of SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Feb. 26 (9:01-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We imagine that this is one of those episodes where Jason Hayes and all of Bravo is stuck between a rock and a hard place. They are going to find themselves tugged in just about every direction, and they are desperate in order to chart the right course and figure out the best way to move forward. We don’t want to see any of these SEAL Team members struggle, but at the same time it’s to be expected from this show. It makes the highs higher when they come, but we’re probably going to be waiting for a good while to see them.

Following this episode, be prepared for all sorts of new episodes of SEAL TEam throughout the months of March and April! There’s a lot of great stuff to prepare for, so be prepared to smile throughout.

