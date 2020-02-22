MacGyver season 4 mystery: Why did Mac, Desi break up?







What happened to Mac and Desi on MacGyver season 4? There are a few different mysteries going on the show, and this is one of the more notable ones. (For us, we’re also curious what’s going on with Bozer’s film career now that he is firmly immersed in Team Phoenix again.)

On tonight’s new episode, we did finally see the two characters (and exes) get back on better terms after a high-intensity mission. The two characters proclaimed that they wanted to try and be friends, and that they were going to try and find a way to avoid some of the bickering that they’ve been doing while out in the field together. (Hey, going through another life-or-death experience may allowed them to get some perspective, right?)

Yet, despite knowing what we do about their relationship now, we still don’t quite know how or why they broke up specifically. We know that the two had a parakeet that Desi now has custody of … but that doesn’t explain anything. We’re not sure that the two just irritating each other during their relationship is enough of a reason to split, either. There is something more here, and it’s something that Mac seems to have some remorse over.

Is there a chance for the two to get together again down the road? Maybe, but we have a hard time thinking that the producers are going to want that to happen without us first getting a better sense of what happened in the first place. In order to understand the future, you have to have full knowledge of the past. It’s been a lot of fun seeing Mac and Desi get on the same page again, but there’s still value in seeing how they broke apart.

Luckily, we know this — there’s still a heck of a lot of time left this season for us to get more answers. We’re sure that this will be explored more down the road, but there may not be a hurry to get there.

