The Flash season 6 pushes back Wally West’s return a week







If you are eager to see Keiynan Lonsdale back as Wally West on The Flash, rest assured that the moment is still coming. Yet, you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer than what was previously planned.

This week, The CW confirmed that the episode “Death of the Speed Force” is no longer slated to air on March 3, as was once planned. Instead, the series is now pushing that air date back until March 10. The great news is that there is going to be a chance to see more consecutive episodes in March now, but the flip side is that we’ll be waiting a little bit longer following the return of Grodd this Tuesday. (To get a little bit more insight on that subject, all you gotta do is visit the link here.)

As for what we can expect to see with Wally coming back, be prepared for a different mindset and one that could assist Team Flash in some rather surprising ways. For a little bit more insight all about that, we suggest that you behold the full synopsis below:

WALLY WEST SPEEDS BACK INTO CENTRAL CITY – Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the speed force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime. Brent Crowell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi Gilbert (#614). Original airdate 3/10/2020.

There will definitely be a little bit of The Flash nostalgia that creeps into the return of Wally to this show, as you would expect anytime that a former series regular comes back. We do wish that there was an opportunity to see more of him beyond what’s in this hour, but we’ll take advantage of him for however long he is here. As fun as this all could be, we do have to remember along the way that the title is quite ominous … and probably gives us a few different reasons to be concerned for the future.

What do you most want to see from Wally West’s return to The Flash?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







