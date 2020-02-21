The Flash season 6 episode 13 promo: Is something missing for Barry?







The Flash season 6 has certainly played around a lot with the idea of character psychology, and rest assured that this is continue moving forward. Barry Allen recognizes that something is missing, but he’s struggling to pinpoint everything.

Is the whole Iris – Mirror storyline weird? Absolutely, but that feels like a big part of the intention. It’s meant to be one of those stories that leaves you a little disoriented and questioning what’s going on. Rest assured, though, that you will get a chance to see more information on that within this episode. To go along with that, you will see a good bit of Iris in general.

Of course, we recognize why The Flash isn’t promoting the mirror storyline too much at the moment. For starters, they want to keep some of their innermost secrets under wraps! Beyond just that, though, they also want to ensure that there is another element to the story hyped up: Grodd. The famed gorilla is coming back! Given that the famed ape only appears in an episode or two a season, the series has to take advantage of the opportunity to include him wherever possible. Our hope is that Grodd isn’t going to be appearing in just one or two minutes of the episode. We recognize that he is a rather expensive character to put on screen, but it does feel at times like some of Grodd’s episodes are very much under-served.

In general, let’s cross our fingers and hope that “Grodd Friended Me” lives up to the reputation of the character … and the awesome title. If nothing else, we know already that there’s potential for a lot of fun little moments to be sprinkled in throughout! (Also, don’t assume that Barry and Grodd are going to be at odds forever…)

