NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 17: Evander Holyfield appearing







Clearly, NCIS: Los Angeles is all about busting out some guest stars in some surprising places these days. Coming up on season 11 episode 16, for example, we’re going to have a chance to see Offset making an appearance. You can read some more news all about that over here.

Meanwhile, the upcoming 17th episode of season 11 is going to be featuring boxer Evander Holyfield in the role of an NCIS Special Agent. It’s kinda surprising that he’s not just playing a boxer, but we have a feeling that we’re going to be seeing him do at least some of what he’s known for in this episode (airing on March 8). This is going to be a big hour for guest stars in general, given that you’re also bringing back Bill Goldberg in his role of Lance Hamilton.

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 17 synopsis with some more insight on what’s next:

“Watch Over Me” – When an FBI agent is killed while trying to track the location of an undercover agent, NCIS must find the missing agent before the criminals he was investigating do, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Boxing champion Evander Holyfield guest stars as NCIS Special Agent Sutherland, and professional wrestling legend Bill Goldberg returns as DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton.

In general, we’ve got a good feeling that we’re going to be seeing a ton of action within this episode — with this sort of cast out there, doesn’t it make a lot of sense to have a little bit of fun? Embrace the action and the no-holds-barred spirit of this story.

(Also, remember here for a moment that this episode comes after Medalion Rahimi’s promotion to series regular. We know that she’s more than capable of taking care of herself in the field as well.)

