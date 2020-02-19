NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 16 spoilers: How Offset appears







There’s a chance that you may have heard the news already that Offset is going to be appearing on NCIS: Los Angeles season 11. Now, you’ve got a little bit more scoop as to his role.

Today, CBS confirmed that Offset will be appearing on the 16th episode, airing on March 1, playing a deep undercover agent who is essential to helping get Fatima out of a difficult position. (Given how skilled Fatima has shown herself to be, we gotta think that it took a lot for her to be captured in the first place.) For some more details, view the official NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Alsiyadun” – When Fatima is captured while on a mission and held for ransom, Callen and Sam enlist a deep undercover CIA agent, Kadri (guest star Kiari “Offset” Cephus), to help get her back, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This episode is also the first installment to feature Medalion Rahini as a series regular — it also seems to be the first to feature her since she departed on her mission earlier this season. (CBS announced the series-regular promotion for Rahini a little bit earlier this year.) We like Fatima a lot as a character — she is smart, determined, and she’s got a very unique skill set that allows her to do well back in the office and out in the field. We don’t know how she’ll be featured in a long-term, but we’re definitely excited to find out. The rest of the season should at least be some sort of foundation.

Remember that on Sunday’s episode, there is another familiar face in Bar Paly who is going to be a part of the proceedings. For some more news regarding that, be sure to visit the link here!

What do you think about this NCIS: Los Angeles episode, at least based on some of the information that we’ve got?

What do you think we’re going to see Fatima bring to the table as a series regular? Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

