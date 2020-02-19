Grey’s Anatomy season 16 spoilers: Show boss sheds light on Alex exit







It’s been difficult as of late trying to get insight on Alex Karev’s future on Grey’s Anatomy season 16 — in particular, how the character is leaving. Justin Chambers announced his departure from the show in an extremely sudden fashion, and from the outside looking in, it doesn’t seem as though the cast or the writers were prepared for it. Alex was in the middle of a big storyline, and he was also married to Jo — someone who has her own history of abandonment.

It’s hard to think about an exit for Alex that isn’t heartbreaking, and unfortunately, we still don’t have a whole lot of answers as to how it’s all going to come about. Beyond just that, there are also still question marks when it comes to the timing of everything.

For some more news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form, remember to check out some of the latest thoughts on what’s next below! After you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist for more.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, executive producer Krista Vernoff does seem to strongly indicate that we’re going to be waiting a little while to get all of the answers we’re seeking:

“It was a very careful threading of a needle, where we are giving a little bit of information and pain to Jo … We’re, episode by episode, illuminating the story of where Alex is. And it takes us quite a few more episodes to get there and to give the audience clarity.”

Vernoff also made it clear to the publication that Jo’s reaction to what happens isn’t just going to be a repeat of some of what she went through last season — which is a good thing, given that there probably aren’t people out there who doesn’t want to see her suffer:

Jo went through so much pain and so much grief just last season that I wanted to be careful … And so it’s a bit of a mystery [what’s going on with Alex], so that we don’t watch Jo in the same place that we watched her in last season. We did it as carefully as we could. But it takes a while to get there.”

When the dust settles, let’s just hope that there can be a hopeful conclusion for Jo … even if we imagine we’re going to be sad about Alex for quite some time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next new Grey’s Anatomy episode

How do you think Alex Karev is going to depart Grey’s Anatomy season 16 in the end?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around if you want some more insight regarding the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







