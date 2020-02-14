Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 14 spoilers: Why Meredith, DeLuca clash







We know that Meredith and DeLuca are currently facing a great deal of romantic ambiguity on Grey’s Anatomy season 16. With that, it’s f course ironic that the show is now tossing a lot of professional trouble their way, as well. On next week’s new episode entitled “A Diagnosis,” you will see the two characters clash over something taking place within hospital walls, and something that’s been going on for a while on this show — Suzanne’s case. This is the character, played by Sarah Rafferty, who has been dealing with some unknown ailments over time.

Let’s just say that, when the dust settles, this case could end up having some major ramifications for MerLuca. We hope that it won’t cause them to drift further apart, but this is a stressful job and DeLuca may not take too well to what he feels is a questioning of his abilities. We’ll just have to see how this story moves forward over time.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 14 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up next:

DeLuca is irritated after Meredith takes over his patient Suzanne whose symptoms continue to stump the doctors at Grey Sloan. Elsewhere in the hospital, Jackson, Owen and Jo work on a couple injured in a bear attack; and Levi is hurt when Nico doesn’t want him to meet his parents.

The Levi – Nico story is a little bit surprising, mostly because Nico has been there so much for Levi with some of his family struggles. It only makes sense that the tables would turn a little bit and we could see Levi there to meet Nico’s. Just remember here, though, that there may be something more going on. There could be a larger reason for these actions beyond what we currently know about.

