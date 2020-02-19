





Is Matt Ryan leaving Legends of Tomorrow, and have we reached the end of the road for John Constantine? At the moment, one thing is clear: The writers want you to be worried over the character’s fate.

In the end, we do understand the motivation to give Constantine lung cancer … but then also move up his projected date of death. There’s a part of this that is a nod to a famous comic story, but there is also a part of this where the writers just want to accelerate the danger that Astra presents to him as a threat. She’s got a lot of power, but despite Constantine’s current state, that doesn’t mean that he is gone from the show just yet.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Grainne Godfree had to say about the decisions made with this story:

“We wanted to give him one of the iconic storylines from the comics, where he gets lung cancer, and he’s going to try to do everything he can, in the most John Constantine type way, to get out of it [while also] wrestling with mortality and all this rich, deep character stuff.”

So moving forward, be prepared in order to see Constantine do what he can in order to fight for his life, while also reluctantly getting some help from his friends. He’s probably going to want to do everything that he can in order to be self-destructive, mostly because that is precisely what he does. He’s always been effective at taking on demons and all sorts of other crazy characters, but that’s come with a lot of personal demons and problems.

When the dust settles, don’t expect for there to be any answers when it comes to Ryan’s status on the show over the next week. Also, remember that even if Constantine does survive, he could still leave the Waverider. We wouldn’t bank on anything for the time being.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to the next new episode of Legends of Tomorrow

What do you think: Will Constantine survive this?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







