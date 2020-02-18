Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Mortal Khanbat’







Curious to learn a thing or two more about Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 5? Let’s start things off here with the title of “Mortal Khanbat.” That should give you a good sense of at least some of the ridiculousness that is coming up — but also of course the fact that Genghis Khan is going to be a part of this story.

You had to know that Khan was going to be a part of this show eventually, right? He’s been certainly mentioned in the past but now, he’s going to take center stage for a story that brings him outside his typical era and into 1990’s Hong Kong. What makes this storyline so interesting is that it feels almost like a nod to season 3, when you had all of the Anachronisms and characters showing up in time periods that were not fully their own. This is an episode that should be pretty fun because of that, and we’re also going to see some characters joining forces in a most unusual way.

Also, Sara Lance isn’t going to be around everyone else on the Waverider — it’s going to be super-weird to see her separated from the team for a period of time.

For a few more thoughts on just what you can expect, be sure to check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

A STEP AHEAD – With Sara (Caity Lotz) still away from the Waverider, the Legends find a new Encore with Ava’s (Jes Macallan) new invention, the Prognosticator, and must now try to defeat Genghis Khan in 1990s Hong Kong. Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) life is hanging in the balance, and Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford) and Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) all try to help him, but Constantine tries to make a deal with Astra (Olivia Swann) instead. Meanwhile, Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) has been confused about Charlie’s (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) recent behavior, but they all learn why Charlie is trying to out run her past and from what. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano and Tala Ashe also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Mark Bruner (#505). Original airdate 2/25/2020.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information on Legends of Tomorrow right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







