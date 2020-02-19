This Is Us season 4 episode 15 promo: Is this Randall’s breakdown?







Next week on This Is Us season 4 episode 15, you have to prepare for things to get even more emotional — and self-destructive, even. The truth is, for Randall Pearson things are going to get worse before they get better.

When you are Randall, you’ve spent a big chunk of your life thinking that you have to save everyone. He is the most like Jack in a lot of ways and he likes to carry a burden on his shoulders. Yet, he does at times carry such a burden that he is unable to focus on himself. He internalizes things, doubts his decisions, and he’s also dealing from the aftermath of a break-in and a “heroic” act that wasn’t exactly what it first seemed.

Randall is going to be entering a new phase in “Clouds,” one where he could end up entering therapy and trying his best in order to work through some of his problems. We think he’ll be invested in trying to get better, but a lot of times in therapy you have to battle some serious stuff. There may be some dark stuff that Randall has buried somewhere deep and within this episode, he’ll have to do whatever he can to confront it. This could lead to some difficult moments, and maybe some of this leads to the problems he has with Kevin. We haven’t forgotten about the fact that the two brothers are not talking during the flash-forward to the birthday party.

