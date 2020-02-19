This Is Us season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Kevin, Rebecca’s story in ‘Clouds’







Next week, NBC is bringing This Is Us season 4 episode 15 to the table — and rest assured, there is some powerful stuff within.

For some more This Is Us video information, be sure to watch our take on what could be coming next week below! Once you do that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our This Is Us playlist. We’ll have other information coming that you don’t want to miss.

This upcoming episode is entitled “Clouds,” and that isn’t a heck of a lot to go on … not that we really expected the show to give a lot away in advance to begin with. What’s most important entering this hour is merely the fact that we’re going to have a chance to explore some different avenues of Kevin Pearson’s life. Take, for example, how he copes with the news of his mother’s recent diagnosis.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to view the official This Is Us season 4 episode 15 synopsis below:

02/25/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin spends the day with Rebecca. Toby makes a grand gesture. The Big Three get their report cards. TV-14

Through this particular episode, what matters the most is that we’re going to have a chance to see how characters plot towards the future. What’s happening with Rebecca could inspire Kevin on some level to further solidify his own future — he’ll recognize more how every second matters. Meanwhile, with Toby there is going to be a chance for him to try and repair his relationship with Rebecca. The two have not been on the best terms as of late, and this is an opportunity for him to try and patch things up. It’s too bad, then, that something possibly happens to cause the two of them to fall into some trouble. All signs at the moment point to heartbreak, at least from what we’ve seen in the flash-forward.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 4 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







