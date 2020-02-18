Criminal Minds series finale sneak peek: Wheels up, one more time







The Criminal Minds series finale is arriving on CBS in just over 24 hours — commence getting emotional now.

There’s definitely a tear-jerking quality about the latest sneak peek below courtesy of the network, as it may be one of the last times that we see a lot of our favorite characters aboard the plane. Think about all of the scenes that we’ve seen in the skies on this show — it’s enough to make us wonder how many of these characters have in-flight rituals … and of course how many sets of noise-canceling headphones they’ve gone through.

While we’re sure that they’ve all taken some time over the years to catch some Zs aboard these flights, at the same time they always have some pressing business to attend to. That includes this time around, as all of the in-flight characters are briefed on the latest case. It’s one that could end up being tied to Everett Lynch, who we know is still out there. This is one of the deadliest Big Bads we’ve ever seen arrive on the show, someone who is a true chameleon and can hide himself well in almost any environment. At the end of this past episode, it was clear that he had found a new place for himself … but one that could be relatively short-lived. He’s not done tormenting Rossi, and you will see that play out over these two episodes.

In the end, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that Criminal Minds wraps up the series by celebrating a lot of what it’s always been — an incredible shot celebrating some of the real-life heroes who are able to solve problems and stop some of the worst criminals out there. We’d like to think that everyone gets some sort of happy ending, and that Lynch ends up behind bars.

Where do you think the story will go during the Criminal Minds series finale?

