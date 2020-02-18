Criminal Minds series finale: Joe Mantegna, cast talk emotional moments







With the Criminal Minds series finale coming up on Wednesday night, now feels like the perfect time to hear from the cast. There are a lot of actors on this show who have been a part of the series forever. With that in mind, they have so many memories — some of them are funny, whereas some other ones are very much emotional.

In the video below, you can see Joe Mantegna, AJ Cook, Matthew Gray Gubler, and Daniel Henney all go through some of their most powerful moments behind the scenes. For Cook, she takes you through something fairly recent — the powerful scene where JJ tells Reid that she’s “always loved him.” That was such an important moment for the two characters, and we’re glad that they’ve been able to find some happiness despite so much adversity.

Joe Mantegna’s story may very well bring you to tears while watching it — he takes you through what it was like working with Meshach Taylor, who died after working on the show for a handful of episodes. The two were close friends in real life, and when Rossi said goodbye to Taylor’s character at the funeral, Joe was also saying goodbye to someone he cared about deeply.

Watching this video is yet another reminder that while the BAU are a family onscreen, the same goes for some of these actors off-screen. They genuinely care about one another and we have to imagine that this goodbye was difficult. Many of them have spent a good percentage of their lives working on this show. They may go on to do some other great things, but we have to imagine that they will hold these memories close.

