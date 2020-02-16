Criminal Minds series finale trailer: The past + Reid’s present







The Criminal Minds series finale is set to arrive as an epic two-hour event this Wednesday, and the latest trailer is poised to make you all sorts of nostalgic. It spends some time looking back on the show’s past, while also resetting where we are in the present and some of the danger that lies ahead for these characters.

Based on the details that are out there already by CBS, we know a few different things about what’s coming within this episode. For starters, we’re going to see Spencer Reid suffer what is a potentially life-threatening injury via an explosion. This is one that will cause him to hallucinate, and cause him to reflect back on notable moments in his past. You’ll see Jane Lynch return as his mother, who seems to be aware enough to know that something is terribly wrong with him. (How much can this show almost kill Reid? That is a big cornerstone of the series at this point.)

Meanwhile, this series finale is also poised to bring back some other familiar faces, including a flashback version of Gideon played by Ben Savage. We’ll have a chance to reflect on some of the earlier days of the BAU before the end, which will be nice since it allow us to get a much more panoramic sense of the original goal and now its execution. This is going to be an emotional end; let’s just hope that it’s also a happy one and that many of these characters getting the send-off that they ultimately deserve.

