Criminal Minds series finale promo: Will Spencer Reid survive?







Entering the Criminal Minds series finale on CBS next week, one thing feels abundantly clear at the moment — the writers are out to torment Spencer Reid fans one finale time before the end!

The promo below showcases Matthew Gray Gubler’s character finding himself in a serious health crisis after suffering a head injury in the field. He gets thrown back in an explosion, and that is going to lead to his mother checking in on him. (Hopefully, she’s doing okay and is still in a period where she is a little bit more lucid.)

For some more Criminal Minds finale video insight, watch some of what we’ve got on the subject below! After you do just that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist.

Is it possible that the writers are going to kill this character off before the end? In theory it’s possible, but it’s also something we’ve got a hard time buying into fully. It’s just hard to imagine that they would want to end the show in a way where viewers were extremely unhappy. We think that he’ll pull through … or we’re at least crossing our fingers about it.

What we think could prove interesting about this incident for Reid is this — while he is in that hospital bed, we’re going to see hallucinations of a number of different times in Reid’s past. We’re going to have a chance to potentially see some faces from the past in here and make the final episode all the more substantial. This is a way to celebrate the show’s legacy and make things as memorable as possible.

So we’ll keep wishing the best for Reid — and that we have a finale that is worthy of the show’s legacy and the entire journey that we’ve been on with these characters. It’s going to be sad to see it end, though we’re grateful for what we’ve had every single step of the way.

