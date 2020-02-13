Criminal Minds season 15 episode 9, 10 spoilers: The series finale







Go ahead and prepare to be emotional now — next week, Criminal Minds season 5 episode 9 and 10 are closing the series out. It’s the two-hour series finale event, and over the course of that you’re going to see a conclusion, an epic showdown, and hopefully some great changes in the lives of our favorite BAU members. This should be exciting, dramatic, and tear-jerking all at the same time.

So what can you expect to see within this episode? For starters, think about returning guest stars! You’re going to see such characters as Diana Reid, Kristy Simmons, Will, Krystall, and many others back before the end. There could be some other notable names that CBS has not announced in advance. They want to keep things a little bit hush-hush, but they were at least willing to give some details away about the story.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the final two Criminal Minds episode synopses below:

“Face Off” – It has been a year since Rossi nearly died at the hands of Everett Lynch, a.k.a. “The Chameleon,” and he has developed some new theories, with inspiration from his former partner, Jason Gideon (Ben Savage). The BAU team sets out on an epic hunt to capture Lynch, in the cliff-hanger to the series finale episode of CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, Feb. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

“And in the End” – Following an explosive face-to-face encounter with Everett Lynch, a.k.a. “The Chameleon,” Dr. Reid suffers from a brain injury and, while experiencing hallucinations, is visited by ghosts from his past. Also, the BAU makes a shocking discovery about Lynch that affects Rossi personally, and the entire BAU team comes together to celebrate Rossi’s retirement, on the series finale of CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, Feb. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Written by executive producer Erica Messer and series star Kirsten Vangsness.

