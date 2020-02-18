The Bachelor: Does Peter Weber eliminate Victoria Fuller at hometowns?







Tonight’s The Bachelor featured one of the most dramatic The Bachelor hometown dates ever with Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller.

So … what happened? Well, it all started with Peter’s ex Merissa (read more about her over at the link here) showing up to warn him about Victoria. She knew her from around Virginia Beach and felt very strongly that she was not the right person for him. That’s why she did this — she shared some information about Victoria that led to an explosive confrontation. Merissa told Peter that Victoria had “broken up” some other relationships and she doesn’t exactly have a sterling reputation.

For some more The Bachelor video insight, be sure to check out the latest Victoria discussion below! After you do watch that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full The Bachelor playlist.

Yet, the crazy thing at the moment is that none of this meant that we would be seeing the end of the road for Victoria on the show. There was always still a chance that she would find a way to stick around! It may be bizarre, but it’s still very much in play with this show. Victoria did her best to “convince” Peter to keep her, even though he didn’t actually meet her family. It was such a bizarre situation — it wasn’t so much what was said, but instead it was how Victoria reacted to it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news at the moment on The Bachelor!

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







