The Bachelor: Who is Peter Weber’s ex Merissa Pence?







Tonight, The Bachelor is going to feature a hometown date moment involving Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller … and it could go down in history. Is this one of the most dramatic hometown dates in the history of the show? It’s something worth thinking about, and it’s thanks in part to an appearance from Merissa Pence.

So who is she? Merissa is a woman who has a romantic history with Peter, as they dated for months a stretch of time prior to him being named the Bachelor. She also surfaced on tonight’s new episode to warn him that he should be careful about Victoria. Her face is blurred out on some of the actual footage, but that doesn’t change who she is or her connections to the lead.

So how does Pence know Victoria? It’s because the two of them spent time around each other within Virginia Beach, where Peter visited tonight. Speaking to Us Weekly, Merissa explains some of what she thought when she learned that Victoria was going to be on the show:

“Obviously I had my moment because I’m like, you could possibly be with my ex-boyfriend and that’s a little weird, but like, I never asked her not to go on the show or anything because that’s silly … But we went out one night for our friend Audrey’s birthday and it turned into the Victoria Fuller show because it was three weeks out that she was about to leave for The Bachelor and she just became a very self-centered person and we were all out for our friend’s birthday and she was just acting crazy. Just wanting all the attention and it was very distasteful.”

Pence also goes on to say that the behavior that Victoria showed on the ABC program is a far cry from what she’s seen from her in the real world:

“If there is a guy she wants, she’s like, ‘He’s mine.’ There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved … She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet. And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that’s not you at all. You’re always the one in the bar wanting attention.”

The fact that a reality TV contestant likes attention isn’t a surprise — all of them do! It’s the stuff raised on the episode tonight that is a little bit more serious.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

