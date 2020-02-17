NCIS season 17 episode 16 sneak peek: Living another life







NCIS season 17 episode 16 is coming onto CBS tomorrow night, and “Ephemera” is not going to be your only hour of TV. When it doesn’t appear as though there is any way forward on a case, what do you do instead? Is there a way to piece together clues?

Well, the sneak peek below suggests that the past — and characters letting go and transporting themselves there — could be a way to have it happened. The first sneak peek sets the stage for the case itself, as you’re going to see Gibbs and the team investigate why a veteran would take his own life. It seems as though everything was carefully planned, and this may prove to not be a homicide at all.

Yet, there is something else still quite interesting about this case the more that the team digs into it — a coin. It’s a simple object but, at the same time, it may hold the clues to a number of important pieces of information. It’s a valuable item that somehow ended up in his possession, and it’s through some past documents and letters that the team starts to figure it out. Ducky suggests that they try to use the past as their guide and release themselves into it. That’s something that Bishop and Torres literally do within this episode, as they literally become key players in the past. For Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham, we have to imagine that this is fun. You get to play Nick and Ellie every episode; it’s not that often that you also get an opportunity to take on someone new.

Even if this episode proves to be a standalone, we do feel this: It’s going to be a fun standalone, one that separates itself from the pack.

