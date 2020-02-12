NCIS season 17 episode 16 promo: Alternate universes & a sledgehammer







NCIS season 17 episode 16 is an installment coming without too much of a wait — it’ll be on the air next week! It’s a story that will be geared mostly around a singular object in a coin — how it ends up with a dead body, and the journey that it has been on for many years.

For some more NCIS video breakdowns, watch our take on where things are going moving forward below! Once you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and then check out our playlist. We’ll have plenty-more updates and discussion throughout the rest of the season, so you’ll want to be around for that.

In the promo below, you get what we’d consider to be the beginning of this fascinating journey, watching characters raise all sorts of questions about the coin’s importance. You see a number of familiar faces in here, but there is one part of the story that is conveniently left out. You don’t actually see anyone reenacting where the coin’s been in the past! This is important given that details and photos suggest that we’re going to see some of these actors play different characters as they look back at the object’s history. That’s why Wilmer Valderrama has a mustache, and this could also be a way to showcase different character dynamics. (It’s also a way to foreshadow maybe something for Bishop and Torres, or at least nod towards the enthusiasm that fans have for them. If their alter egos are together, maybe it’ll create a little bit more buzz?)

There is one moment from the promo that we’re especially curious about, and it’s one that may not be subject to anywhere near as much conversation as some other subjects: What in the world is Ducky hitting with a hammer? Go ahead and color us curious about that. (We’re just glad at this point that Ducky does continue to remain a part of this show in some share or form.)

Related News – Want some more details on this upcoming episode now?

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS season 17 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







