NCIS season 17 episode 16 spoilers: The mystery of a coin







Next week, NCIS season 17 episode 16 will air and “Ephemera” is going t be something a little bit different. This is an episode deeply rooted in mystery, but how that mystery plays out is going to be fascinating to see.

For some more evidence of that, just look at the photo above! That is Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham, but they’re not playing Nick Torres and Ellie Bishop. Instead, they’re playing who may very well be considered dream-sequence characters. The team is going to try to imagine themselves as other people in order to track the journey of a coin, one that finds itself at the center of a new case.

Excited for some more news on NCIS season 17 in video form? Then check out the latest episode discussion at the bottom of this article! Once you watch, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our NCIS playlist — we’ll have reactions, previews, and a whole lot more coming up.

For a few more details now on what’s coming up, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 17 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Ephemera” – While investigating the suicide of a retired Navy officer who left a rare, valuable – and possibly stolen – coin to the National Museum of the Navy, the team imagines themselves in his life story in order to piece together how the coin ended up in his possession, on NCIS, Tuesday, Feb. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We’re not entirely sure that this episode will offer up any updates on present-day storylines but in a way, that doesn’t quite matter. Not every episode needs to be game-changing; instead, sometimes it’s okay if an installment is geared a little bit more around a concept. This one just seems fun from a performance point of view, and we hope that it’s memorable enough to offset the idea that it may be the last one of the month. There are no new NCIS episodes currently on the schedule for February, but we’ll see if that changes. (If nothing else, we’re going to have our eyes peeled.)

Related News – View some other insight right now on NCIS and some of what you can expect to see

What do you think will stand out on NCIS season 17 episode 15?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around if you want some additional scoop on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







