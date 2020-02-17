Supergirl 100th episode promo: Can Kara turn back time?







Coming up on The CW this Sunday, you’re going to have a chance to see a Supergirl story years in the making. After all, the 100th episode is here!

Through “It’s a Super Life,” Kara Danvers is going to be finding herself facing a pretty clear question: Is there a way for her to look to her past to resolve things with Lena Luthor? Can she have a do-over on the friendship that has since fallen apart? She’s going to get an offer courtesy of Mr. Mxyzptlk (played this time around by Thomas Lennon) — will it prove to be a successful experiment? Or, is Mxyzptlk up to no good and is desperate to try and change things for his own gain? There’s no real reason for Kara to trust him…

It is interesting on some level that a good chunk of the story is centered around Lena — it’s a way to celebrate the history of the series without having to actually go back to the beginning, i.e. the first season over on CBS. There are some elements from that season that are hard to replicate now, especially given that Calista Flockhart is no longer a part of the series and several stories looked and felt a little bit different there. Sure, characters like Kara, Alex, and J’onn are still around, but so are a number of new faces. This is a very different world from what it once was!

Will this episode have some long-lasting ramifications? It’s possible, but we really don’t think that it has to do anything too crazy. If we were Supergirl, our hope would simply be that this episode finds a way to mostly have Kara realize that there’s no reason to dwell on the past; instead, she’s better suited to use the present to find a way to make her world better.

Oh, and remember some familiar faces from the past, including Odette Annable, Sam Witwer, and Chris Wood, will all be turning up in this episode.

