Supergirl season 5 episode 13 spoilers: Chris Wood back; 100th episode







Next week, Supergirl season 5 episode 13 is airing on The CW, and we feel like it’s safe to call this one special in advance. After all, this is the 100th episode! This is a chance to see an exciting, dramatic celebration of all things Supergirl, and a chance to see some returning characters as well.

According to a report from TVLine, you are going to be seeing the likes of Chris Wood (Mon-El), Sam Witwer (Ben Lockwood), and Odette Annable (Samantha Arias/Reign) over the course of this episode. This basically means that you’ll have a chance here to see some of the show’s most-popular characters from the past back on the show once more, and there is absolutely something to celebrate from that. It’s a chance in order to look back at the past while also celebrating the present.

Of course, there are a few other reasons to believe that this episode is epic. For some more news about that, remember to check out the full Supergirl season 5 episode 13 synopsis:

THOMAS LENNON (“RENO 911”) GUEST STARS IN SUPERGIRL’S 100TH EPISODE – Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon) returns with a proposition for Kara (Melissa Benoist) – what if she could go back in time and tell Lena (Katie McGrath) her secret before Lex did, would things turn out different? Looking back over key moments throughout the series, Kara must decide if she wants to change history to become friends with Lena again. Familiar faces return in this special episode. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb (#513). Original airdate 2/23/2020.

While we’re not sure that this episode as of right now is going to shake up the entirety of this season or not, it’s still very important. This is an episode entitled “It’s a Super Life,” and that is meant to be a very-clear reference to the classic movie It’s a Wonderful Life. It’s probably not going to be a direct adaptation by any means, but we’re still expecting a few little Easter eggs and references sprinkled in here and there.

