America’s Got Talent: The Champions finale: Will Marcelito Pomoy win?







Who is the most likely winner entering America’s Got Talent: The Champions on Monday night? This is the big finale, and a chance in order to properly see who is the most likely favorite of the “superfan” voters.

So who will end up taking the grand prize? We’d argue at the moment that there are four likely winners when you look at the remaining field. You can also check out the video below for our complete rankings of the top five contestants. Once you watch that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have more news coming that you don’t want to miss.

Angelina Jordan – She may be the longshot of the group, but she is a fantastic young singer with a Golden Buzzer already to her name. She hasn’t had as much airtime in front of AGT viewers as everyone else, though, so it remains to be seen if this will help her or hurt her.

V. Unbeatable – Probably the ultimate favorite to win the whole show, largely because they have received so many rave reviews and it was a shock they finished in fourth place last season. They are, by far, the best overall dance/acrobatic act we’ve ever seen on this franchise.

Marcelito Pomoy – He’s our personal favorite of the mix these days, largely because we’ve become so invested in both his story and his talent. He is an incredible performer and someone who has shown a real affinity for singing in two different voices. Each one of his voices is, ironically, interesting enough to have a recording contract in its own right.

Duo Transcend – Entering the finale, we wouldn’t have pegged them as a possible favorite to win. Yet, we don’t see how you can say anything else after watching them do a routine entirely blindfolded. They have, at least to us, shown more versatility and strength in their field than almost anyone.

