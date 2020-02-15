America’s Got Talent: The Champions video: V. Unbeatable, Travis Barker team up







The America’s Got Talent: The Champions finale is set to arrive on NBC this Monday; be prepared for a lot of excitement! This is the opportunity to learn the final results of the season and hopefully, there are going to be some epic performances we have a chance to see at the same time.

In the video below, you can take a look in advance at one of them in V. Unbeatable. The dance/acrobatic group may be one of the best we’ve ever seen and here, they team up with famed Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for an electric performance that incorporates music and rhythm like never before. On the surface, it feels like a super-random pairing — yet, when you watch it, this totally works. There’s such a unique style to it and there are some surprising tricks. Right when you think there isn’t enough of a tangible connection between what’s going on with Barker and V. Unbeatable, you then get the surprising moment with the drumstick at the end. It’s super-impressive, and we wonder if all of this was disorienting for Barker. It’s not exactly his typical environment for a performance.

In the end, this is not a performance meant to be judged — it’s really for fun, which can be said for all of the different performances that you’re going to be seeing on the finale. The idea here is for this to be some sort of big-time spectacle, one where there are some memorable numbers and a whole lot of fun. That’s of course, before you get to the winner announcement — no matter who it is, some people will inevitably be unhappy. That’s the way of things with this show.

