NCIS: New Orelans season 6 episode 11 sneak peek: A check-in on Pride







What lies ahead on NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 11? This marks the first episode following a lengthy hiatus. It also just so happens to be one where Dwayne Pride is once again in a bad way.

In the sneak peek below, you can at least get a small sense of what’s going on with Pride as Loretta does her part to check in on him. Over the past year or so, it’s clear that the man has gone through a lot. Some of the stuff with Apollyon certainly took a toll on him, and the same goes for some of what happened with Eddie Barrett.

Some of the damage with Eddie Cahill’s character is rather psychological. Just think about it like this — we don’t know still what Pride did to stop Cahill. Did he shoot him because he had to, or because he wanted to? That’s an important distinction. Beyond just that, we’ve also got a wide array of different questions on the subject of where things are going moving forward with the team and whether or not the psychological aftermath is going to impact Dwayne’s abilities in the field.

This episode of NCIS: New Orleans is an important one for determining where things stand with Dwayne Pride after losing Lasalle, but also for Sebastian. He’s going to be having a hard time during a case, and this could prove to be a difficult spot for the rest of the team. After what happened with Christopher, it’d make sense of they were a little paranoid and/or fearful of losing someone else. In the end, it’d be awful hard in order to blame them.

