NCIS: New Orleans season 6: More on Charles Michael Davis casting







Days ago, we reported that there was a potential long-term edition coming to NCIS: New Orleans season 6 in Charles Michael Davis. Now, we’ve got more verification on that very thing!

As reported by TV Insider, Davis will be a series regular moving forward in the role of Quentin Carter. This does suggest that he will help to fill the void left by the departed Christopher Lasalle (Lucas Black). These two characters are not meant to be identical by any means, but the departure of one series regular opened the door for another. Plus, with Lasalle gone NCIS: New Orleans would operate with only Pride, Sebastian, Gregorio, and Hannah in the field. That leaves them a little bit short-handed and the Quentin Carter character could change that.

So what makes him intriguing? Here is what executive producer Christopher Silber had to say to the aforementioned website:

“We knew we needed someone exciting who could challenge the team — and Pride (played by Scott Bakula) … Quentin has this history of moving from post to post, doing great things, but then pissing someone off and getting moved again.”

It feels like there is a little bit of Nick Torres from NCIS in Carter, at least when it comes to his tendency to speak his mind only to then land himself in a little bit of trouble after the fact. What is most notable here is that Carter transfers to the New Orleans office at the request of Pride himself, which means to us that Dwayne recognizes his skill set, even if not everyone else does. We think that this team does venture off the beaten path as it is and a character like Quentin could end up being a perfect fit — though there could be some growing pains along the way.

Expect to see the former The Originals actor before too long after NCIS: New Orleans returns to the air on February 16 in its new Sunday-night timeslot. Interestingly, its lead-in NCIS: Los Angeles also just announced a change, with the character Fatima being set for a more permanent arc moving forward.

