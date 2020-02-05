NCIS: Los Angeles season 11: Medalion Rahimi promoted to series regular







While you wait for NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 to air new episodes once again on February 16, here is some news to tide you over!

According to a new report right now via Deadline, you are going to see Medalion Rahimi promoted to series regular through at least the remainder of the season! Rahimi plays the role of Fatima on the series, and the writers have done a good job over time of allowing us to see and understand more of who she is and where she comes from. She fits in with the whole crew rather nicely!

With this news in mind, it’s also reasonably fair to assume that Fatima will be working her way back to Los Angeles soon enough. When she was last a part of the show, she was departing in order to work on one of those top-secret missions for Hetty. We long assumed there would be an eventual expiration date on this, and the current announcement is proof.

As for some of the concerns that there could be too many cast members joining NCIS: Los Angeles, think about it this way — the show never fully replaced either Nia Long or the late Miguel Ferrer, who both had substantial roles in the past. Instead, they’ve opted for more of a by-committee approach with some recurring guest stars joining the likes of LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, Eric Christian Olsen, Daniela Ruah, Renee Felice Smith, Barrett Foa, and Linda Hunt. Don’t view this casting as a sure-fire sign that someone else is leaving, though we remain concerned about Hetty due to the rumors that she could retire.

We’re excited to see what Fatima brings to the show in a larger capacity! Hopefully, this will carry over even more leading into a possible season 12…

Are you glad to see more of Fatima on NCIS: Los Angeles season 11?

