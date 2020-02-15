The Flash season 6 episode 14 spoilers: How Wally West returns







The Flash season 6 episode 14 may not be airing on The CW until March 3, but there are a lot of reasons to be excited. After all, we’re going to have a chance to see Wally West back on the show! Keiynan Lonsdale hasn’t been around for some time, but there are some reasons to be excited for his return now. He’s got a different outlook on life now after meditating and discovering what he wants for himself. Yet, he’s also learned some important stuff about the Speed Force itself.

Let’s just say that there’s a reason why this upcoming episode carries with it the title of “Death of the Speed Force.” Doesn’t that feel ominous to everyone else out there? It’s definitely the sort of title that sends a chill down our spine, since the Speed Force is fundamental to the very mythology of the show.

For some more information on what’s to come, be sure to check out the official The Flash season 6 episode 14 synopsis:

WALLY WEST SPEEDS BACK INTO CENTRAL CITY – Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the speed force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime. Brent Crowell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi Gilbert (#614). Original airdate 3/3/2020.

The return of Cisco within this episode is obviously important, even if Wally’s going to get top billing entering the episode. Some of this is probably due to the near-constant rumors that are out there about Valdes’ future with The Flash, and another part of it is due to what he’s going to learn in his time away from the team. The truth here is that Earth-Prime is now a very different world, and because of that, there could be all sorts of stuff lurking underneath the surface that is rather unexpected.

