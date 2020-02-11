The Flash season 6 episode 12 spoilers: Meet ‘A Girl Named Sue’







The Flash season 6 episode 12 is airing on The CW in one week’s time, and in a word, we’d describe this one as this: Fun. “A Girl Named Sue” is the introduction to Sue Dearbon, the comic-book future wife of one Ralph Dibny. There are a lot of reasons to be intrigued by Sue as a character — she comes from status, and she’s not exactly going to be an innocent wallflower. She’ll have her own wants and needs and may not conform to any of the wants or demands of someone else.

So how will Sue’s introduction go? Well, she and Ralph could find themselves facing some challenges as soon as he realizes that she’s not going to do what he wants. For some more insight, be sure to check out the full The Flash season 6 episode 12 synopsis:

WHEN RALPH MET SUE – After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a lead on her whereabouts and finally comes face to face with his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return home to her family, and instead, takes Ralph on a daring adventure. Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo (#612). Original airdate 2/18/2020.

While there are a lot of exciting adventures coming up for Ralph and Sue, presumably, there are some other storylines we can’t forget, either. Take, for example, whatever is going to be coming courtesy of Barry and Iris. Eva McCulloch is one of the characters currently bubbling under the surface right now. The obvious references to a comic-book Mirror Master are intriguing, as is some of the work that Iris has been doing. For those of you who have been wanting Candice Patton to have a great storyline, it feels like this is going to be it and then some.

