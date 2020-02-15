Doctor Who season 12 episode 9 spoilers: How finale event begins







Doctor Who season 12 episode 9 is going to be airing come February 23, and it’s absolutely worth noting its important. After all, this is going to be the kick-off to the two-part finale, one that features the Cybermen and raises questions about the future of many different characters behind the scenes. We know that there are rumors already about one Companion departing, but could that happen? Is it possible that someone may need to be sacrificed for the sake of the greater good?

For some more news on Doctor Who in video form, remember to watch our take on this past episode below! Once you check that out, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. More news will be coming after this weekend’s episode.

“Ascension of the Cybermen” is an episode that should send a chill down your spine; the full Doctor Who season 12 episode 9 synopsis below is all you need in order to shudder a little bit:

The aftermath of the Great CyberWar. The Doctor and friends arrive in the far future intent on protecting the last of the human race from the deadly Cybermen. But in the face of such a relentless enemy, has the Doctor put her best friends at risk?

What terrors lie hiding in the depths of space? And what is Ko Sharmus?

The big question that we have about all of this revolves around the ever-mysterious Lone Cyberman. This is something that was hinted by Captain Jack upon his shock return to the series earlier this season, and that plus the Timeless Child remain some of the big mysteries of the season. We’ve heard that both parts of the story will be addressed in one way or another before we reach the end; now, we just have to wait and see precisely what all of these stories look like. Also, let’s hope that they are satisfactory and worthy of all the hype.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Doctor Who right now, including details on Sunday’s episode!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 12 episode 9?

Be sure to sound off right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around to get some more information on the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







