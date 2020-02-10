Doctor Who season 12 episode 8 promo: The best ghost story yet







Doctor Who season 12 episode 8 is going to air on the BBC and BBC America next week … and it’s going to be fun. This may be the most bonkers episodes of the entire series and we have to say that, in the end, we’re here for just about every single second of it. This is going to be fun — bold, dramatic, exciting, and full of some cool twists. This could prove to be a story like no other.

For some more news on Doctor Who in video form, remember to check out some of the latest on tonight’s new episode below! After you watch that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and then also view our full show playlist.

While the promo below doesn’t give TOO much away as to what’s coming up, we think you can pretty clearly get the gist of what’s to come. The year is 1816 and within this story, you will see The Doctor pay a visit to the likes of Mary Shelley and Lord Byron. They are occupying a famed Swiss estate, where on one rainy night, some of the genesis for the classic story Frankenstein is born. It’s a tremendous reminder that just one night can change everything, and shape the course of someone’s entire career.

So what in the world is The Doctor doing there? Knowing the sort of colorful imagination that this show can often have, don’t be surprised if you end up seeing some surprising moments where The Doctor and her friends have to take on some ghosts within the era. We would imagine that there could be some sort of alien there, present and intent on augmenting the world and turning Shelley’s creations into reality. This is at least the fun way that we want to imagine everything going down in this super-creepy locale.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who now, including further insight on where things go from here

What do you most want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 12 episode 8?

Is there any particular story that you want to see? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Next time on #DoctorWho… In 1816, Lord Byron and the Shelleys plot a night of ghost stories. Enter: The Doctor! 👻 pic.twitter.com/ZSrMBR09xv — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) February 9, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







