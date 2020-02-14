Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 16 sneak peek: Can Adam repair things?







Coming up on tonight’s Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode, Adam will continue to find himself in a rather precarious position. He worked as hard as he could to help save Grover’s niece in the end, but it’s his methods and his rogue way of operating that leaves everyone around him anxious.

Not only that, but it’s now abundantly clear that it’s going to take a rather-long time for him to earn the trust back of some of his fellow colleagues. That’s what the sneak peek below is all about. In this, Grover makes it clear that he appreciates Adam doing what he did to help save his niece. However, at the same exact time he’s also frustrated with the way in which Adam went about it and he’s not sure all of his trust is there. He doesn’t know if there is a path for the two of them to repair things right away.

Of course, what makes this situation all the trickier is the oh-so-simple fact that Adam still has more secrets he’s keeping buried. Not everyone out there is fully aware of how deep his ties to the Yakuza are, or what he’s been doing for some time in order to tow the line. This is a deep betrayal that is going to make it hard for him to be viewed the same way. That’s what adds to the potential heartbreak of what’s happening; he could work rather hard to get closer to Grover again, only to eventually have the door slammed right back in his face.

So for now, consider this entire situation tenuous — we’ll continue to give Ian Anthony Dale all the credit for his performance in this arc. He’s got one of the meatiest storylines of the season so far, since he has to portray this man in such a conflicted position. We’d love to believe that he’ll remain loyal to Five-0 until the end, but it’s hard to feel extremely confident when there are so many different variables at the moment.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Hawaii Five-0, including big news for Junior and Tani!

What do you want to see when it comes to Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around if you want to get some other insight on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







