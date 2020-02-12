Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 17 photo: Junion and Tani’s reunion







Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 17 is actually airing a week after Valentine’s Day, but it may very well be the most romantic of the season. That’s at least the case if you are a big fan of Tani Rey and Junior Reigns.

As the photo above gives away, you’re going to see Junior returning from his deployment within this episode. Beulah Koale’s been away for the show for a little stretch, but before his character left, he made it clear to Tani that he wanted to pick up where the two left off. During the Hawaii Five-0 crossover, it was pretty clear that the two were inching very close to being an official couple.

Are they going to make it there within this episode? We don’t want to give too much away, but the photo at the bottom is very telling. Know that before you read any further.

Still with us? Well, that photo shows these two characters kissing, and it feels pretty perfect that the writers are going in this direction now. It’s been a long wait to get us to this point, and it really felt during the crossover like this was the only feasible next stage for these characters. There’s just so much to explore with the two of them as a romantic item. Think about it like this — there’s an opportunity to explore the two characters on the job together, what the rest of Five-0 would think about it, and what this would mean for their personal lives. While there would be some inevitable questions about whether or not it impacts their field world, we kinda feel like the majority of these characters have been ‘shipping them already. They’ve been pretty much best friends for a while and they have great chemistry. (Let’s just hope that this photo isn’t from some sort of crazy dream sequence.)

Also, wouldn’t it be fun to see a Five-0 wedding for these two? We’re probably a couple of years from that, but it’s still fun to think about.

Before we get to episode 17, remember that there’s a new episode airing on Friday. Let’s just say this one is a little bit less fun for Tani, as she and Noelani have to contend with a crisis at a convenience store.

Related News – Be sure to get some more updates when it comes to Hawaii Five-0 episode now!

Are you rooting for Junior and Tani on Hawaii Five-0?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







