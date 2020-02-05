Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 17 spoilers: Big Junior, Tani story coming







For everyone wondering when Beulah Koale will be featured prominently on Hawaii Five-0 once more, we’ve got a good sense of that! One week after the Valentine’s Day episode, season 10 episode 17 on February 21 will feature Junior back in the mix of things. He’s been away after getting called for a mission, and while it’s possible he returns before this hour, isn’t it nice to have some confirmation?

As for how Junior will be back on Hawaii Five-0, there’s a good chance that this episode could make Junior/Tani fans very happy. The full synopsis below gives you a better sense of that:

“He kohu puahiohio i ka ho‘olele i ka lepo i luna” – Harry Langford (Chris Vance) helps Five-0 investigate a series of murders that follow the plot of a fabled unpublished crime novel from the 1920s. Also, Tani and Junior’s friendship takes a meaningful new turn, on HAWAII FIVE-0 Friday, Feb. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

(“He kohu puahiohio i ka ho‘olele i ka lepo i luna” is Hawaiian for “Like a whirlwind, whirling the dust upwards”)

Technically, we should note that there is no evidence in here that the two are officially becoming a romantic couple. Yet, we also know that there are a lot of feelings there. Also, think back to the end of the crossover with Magnum PI — that’s where we saw Tani realize a little more that she needs to live in the moment. Junior could’ve died, so why wait to share how you feel?

If the two do get together, we do think it would create a fun new dynamic to explore. Does the two of them dating change the structure of Five-0? They already work together so much that we don’t think it would change too much about the job. They already know each other on a personal level, so there certainly aren’t a number of surprises. Let’s just hope that the two get to where Danny envisioned them in that “flash-forward” earlier on in the series. It wasn’t real, but it could be!

Are you rooting for Junior and Tani to get together on Hawaii Five-0?

