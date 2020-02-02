Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 15 promo: The search for Grover’s niece







If there’s one thing that you’ve probably learned about Hawaii Five-0 over the years, it’s this — the writers don’t spend a lot of time letting certain big moments cool down. When you have this sort of job, it’s hard to dwell on the past — the only option instead is preparing for the future.

With this in mind, what we’re presenting for you at the moment is rather simple — a look at what is poised to be another big episode this Friday. Even though Danny just lost someone who could’ve become this great love for him, he has to get back to work and put his talents to use. There is another personal crisis going on, and this time it’s related to Grover’s niece. When she doesn’t return home one night, this leads to a frantic search in order ot find her. A lot of different wrinkles to this story will come up, but one of the most prevalent is this: Possible connections to the Yakuza. As you can recall, Adam is now deeper into the organization than he’s been in quite some time.

Throughout this episode, we’re going to see Adam thrust into a precarious position where he is the one best suited to save Grover’s niece and yet, he is also the person who may have to work the hardest to keep straddling the fence that he is on. This is going to be a delicate struggle for him, but it should make for an entertaining episode. We just saw Adam return to Hawaii and act as though everything was fine in front of Steve and the rest of the team.

The larger question we’re left to wonder now is merely this: Is Adam going to be able to keep his affiliation with the Yakuza from the rest of the team forever? Given that Steve and the rest of the team are cops, it’s only a matter of time before they start to really figure some things out here. It’s hard to envision anything otherwise.

