Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 15 spoilers: Grover’s niece is missing







Want to know what lies ahead on Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 15 next week? For starters, this could prove to be an opportunity in order to find out, once and for all, where some of Adam’s loyalties now lie. We know already that he’s in a tight spot, with the Yakuza effectively wanting him to do what he can to infiltrate Five-0 and report back.

So can he find a way to help someone in need? That’s going to be a key point of discussion leading into this episode, which also is poised to be a big one for star Ian Anthony Dale. After all, he’s getting a chance to take on the role of director! (Chi McBride is also co-writing the installment, which is something he’s taken on more over the past couple of years.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 15 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

“He waha kou o ka he‘e” – When Grover’s niece, Siobhan (Nia Holloway), goes missing from the police academy and it’s discovered her boyfriend is an undercover member of the Yakuza, Adam may be her only hope of rescue, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Feb. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The episode was directed by series star Ian Anthony Dale and co-written by series star Chi McBride.

(“He waha kou o ka he‘e” is Hawaiian for “Yours is the mouth of an octopus.”)

This is one of those stories that could prove to be show-changing for at least some key characters — we don’t want to see Grover lose someone close to him, but we also remain hopeful that all will be okay. Would Hawaii Five-0 really take away a family member from the guy? The concerning thing here is that depending on what Grover ends up finding out about Adam through this story, it could drive some sort of a wedge between the two of them. It’s hard to know if that’s something that he could recover from.

