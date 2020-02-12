The Bachelor spoilers: Peter Weber, Victoria Fuller’s hometown date drama







If you watched the preview following Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelor, you may know this already: Victoria Fuller and Peter Weber’s hometown date may be messy. REALLY messy. As a matter of fact, all signs suggest that we’re gearing up for one of the (you guessed it) most dramatic hometown dates in Bachelor history.

For the bulk of this season, we’ve seen Victoria’s relationship with Peter go through all sorts of stages. They’ll be happy one second and upset the next, mostly because there almost always seems to be some sort of problem. On paper, it seems like this date is going to get off to a better start than we’ve seen in the past for the two of them — there’s even a country music performance! We like to think that this is a make-good for the Chase Rice disaster.

Soon after this performance, though, everything’s going to start going off the rails. Read more about why in the synopsis below:

Victoria F. decides to surprise Peter with a special concert by country music star Hunter Hayes, who serenades the couple with his hit “I Want Crazy.” Peter is flying high and can’t wait to meet his possible future in-laws, until all hell breaks loose. An unexpected visitor drops a bomb that might blow up Peter’s chance to meet Victoria F.’s family and potentially jeopardize their relationship.

(Before we say anything else, isn’t there some hilarious irony in Hayes’ song choice here? Also, if Victoria knew Chase, is there any chance she’s got some connections to call up Hunter and request a performance?)

Anyways, whatever happens on this date is probably not going to be related to the performance — otherwise, they’d hype that up! The “unexpected visitor” part of this is going to be what throws things into chaos. The promo suggested that Peter may not meet Victoria’s family, so that could still happen.

What do you think is going to happen with Victoria and Peter?

