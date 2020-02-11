The Bachelor spoilers: Peter Weber, Madison Prewett’s big conversation







As we move into the hometown dates portion of The Bachelor, it is clear that Peter Weber and Madison Prewett need to have some important conversations. Overnight dates are coming, and Madison revealed in the preview that she is saving herself until marriage.

While there was a period of time on this franchise where they chose to not dive so much into this subject matter, we’re of a different time now. Also, it’s clear that intimacy means something important to Madison, and this gets a little bit challenging when Peter has to other relationships come the Overnight Dates who may view it differently. If Peter is with some of the other women, that may make this situation with Madison all the more difficult.

Yet, there is one thing we have clarity (forgive the token Bachelor word right now) on — Peter is well aware of Madison’s point of view on intimacy before overnight dates begin. This is something that ABC’s Robert Mills indicates in a new SiriusXM interview (listen below). Why this is so important is it allows Peter to be aware of how Madison feels before he spends time with any of the women. If he then chooses to be intimate with some of the other women, there could be ramifications to that and he was clued-in ahead of time. The more that we think about it, the more it feels like this could be at the center of a lot of the more emotional storylines near the end of this season. This is something that Madison cares about, and we could see her struggling to accept or understand some of what Peter chooses to do elsewhere.

None of this may become a subject on Madison’s hometown date, but rest assured that it will play quite a role before we get to the end of the season.

Do we have another Luke P. situation this season on #TheBachelor? @Millsy11374 gives @juliacunningham a sneak peek about what's in store for Madison: https://t.co/WgPYErPrhe pic.twitter.com/W1hIvUYy4h — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) February 11, 2020

