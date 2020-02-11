the Bachelor spoilers: Victoria Fuller, Peter Weber’s hometown date drama







Coming up on next week’s The Bachelor, go ahead and prepare for one of the messiest situations in hometown date history. If you thought that Victoria Fuller and Peter Weber’s relationship wasn’t tumultuous before, things are going to be getting even crazier.

So what’s going to be going on? Well, there’s been talk on social media for some time that Victoria’s hometown date could be messy, and that makes perfect sense given a lot of the messiness that has come so far this season. We’re talking here about the Chase Rice drama, or some of what happened earlier tonight with the three-on-one date tonight. Somehow, she managed to get the rose despite every single sign tonight that she wouldn’t.

We saw in the preview tonight that Victoria was sobbing over something that happened at the hometown date, and it seems as though Peter may not even end up meeting her family. There are some other surprises that could be coming beyond this as well, including Chris Harrison making it clear that there is something unexpected that is going to happen near the very end. Remember that it’s the secret at the end of the season that is driving everyone the most insane … but we don’t think that’s about Victoria. It’s just hard to imagine either Victoria or even Kelsey being there that long.

One other narrative to follow moving forward is simply Madison’s decision to save herself for marriage. If Peter is intimate with someone else, that could definitely cause a problem.

What do you think is going to come on Monday’s The Bachelor hometown dates?

